Dorothy Mae Wilbanks (10-14-16)

COMMERCE - Dorothy Mae Wilbanks, 86, died Friday, October 14, 2016, at her residence.
Mrs. Wilbanks was born in Commerce, the daughter of the late Dock and Inda Mae McElreath Ledford. Mrs. Wilbanks was a member of Grove Level Baptist Church, and was a retired salesperson for Liz Claiborne. Mrs. Wilbanks was preceded in death by her husband, Broadus Wilbanks; grandson, Michael Nicholas (Bubba) Wilbanks; brothers, Bill, Herman, Curtis, and George Ledford; and sisters, Mildred Thomas, Alice Bond, and Linda Ledford.
Survivors include her son, Michael Wilbanks (Brenda), Commerce; granddaughter, Amy Houston (James); great-grandchildren, Jadelyn, Noah, Brooklyn, and Braelyn; brothers, Aubrey, Frank, and Bobby Ledford, all of Commerce, and David Ledford, Carnesville; and sisters, Bertha Williams, Flowery Branch, Paulette Delozier, Buford, and Ruth Bachman, Yatesville.
Graveside services were held Sunday, October 16, from Grey Hill Cemetery with the Revs. John Wood and Brent Lord officiating.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, was in charge of arrangements.
