The Tea Party of Northeast Georgia will be sponsoring a debate on Tuesday, October 18, between Jimmy Hooper, chairman of the Banks County Board of Commissioners, and William Reems, who is the challenger for position of chairman.
Both men have been invited to this event, which will be held at the Banks County Recreational Department at 7 p.m. and will be moderated by WDUN radio talk show host, Joel WIlliams.
Coverage of the event will be in the Oct. 26 issue of The Banks County News.
BOC candidate debate planned
