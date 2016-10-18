BOC candidate debate planned

Posted by
BanksNewsTODAY
Tuesday, October 18. 2016
The Tea Party of Northeast Georgia will be sponsoring a debate on Tuesday, October 18, between Jimmy Hooper, chairman of the Banks County Board of Commissioners, and William Reems, who is the challenger for position of chairman.

Both men have been invited to this event, which will be held at the Banks County Recreational Department at 7 p.m. and will be moderated by WDUN radio talk show host, Joel WIlliams.

Coverage of the event will be in the Oct. 26 issue of The Banks County News.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.