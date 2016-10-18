Edward Owens Jr. (10-15-16)

Tuesday, October 18. 2016
WINDER - Edward (Kokomo) Mason Owens, Jr., 74, passed away Saturday, October 15, 2016.

Edward was born in St. Petersburgh, Fla. He was a long term employee of LaFarge, driving large equipment in the rock quarry. Edward drove a school bus for many years for Barrow County School System before becoming ill. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward M. Owens, Sr. and Anna Marie Owens; and a brother, Fred Owens.

Survivors include his brother, James Owens, St. Petersburgh, Fla.

Lawson Funeral Home, Hoschton, is in charge of arrangements.

Old Website

