WINDER - Edward (Kokomo) Mason Owens, Jr., 74, passed away Saturday, October 15, 2016.
Edward was born in St. Petersburgh, Fla. He was a long term employee of LaFarge, driving large equipment in the rock quarry. Edward drove a school bus for many years for Barrow County School System before becoming ill. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward M. Owens, Sr. and Anna Marie Owens; and a brother, Fred Owens.
Survivors include his brother, James Owens, St. Petersburgh, Fla.
Lawson Funeral Home, Hoschton, is in charge of arrangements.
wwwlawsonfuneralhome.org
Edward Owens Jr. (10-15-16)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry