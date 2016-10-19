Running with a purpose

During the winter, Allison Smith, a Banks County cross country runner, tore her ACL playing basketball.
Eight months removed from surgery, Smith is having what she calls an “unexpected” junior season of running. Not only has she been recovering from her injury but she is excelling on the course, leading the way for the Lady Leopards’ squad.
Two weeks ago, Smith had a personal-best run in her time at Banks County at the Runners Fit Mountain Invitational. Smith clocked a time of 22:02.
Not bad, for someone still recovering from a serious leg injury that can take a full year to be “completely recovered” from, she said.
“I was expecting to come back kind of slow, just ease into it,” she said. “But God’s really been helping me. We’ve had some really good results in these races. Everybody is going good, not just me. I’m really happy with how the season is going.”
The coaches, William Foster and Brandy Pass, helped motivate Smith to get where she needs to be, she explained.
Foster said Smith has “really progressed” well in 2016, which, given the injury, is a pleasant surprise.
“I knew it was going to be kind of a hard thing to come back, because she was going to have to be careful on hills and anything terrain wise,” he said. “Then, she came out at the Mountain Invite, which she’s run awesome at in the past, ran almost under 22 and PR’d after tearing an ACL, and not being that far out of it is just awesome. It shows she’s been working hard and doing everything right along the way.”
Foster doesn’t call Smith a vocal leader but says a lot of times that’s not what the team needs, he explained.
“We need somebody that’s always calm, that goes out and takes care of business, whether it is at practice or at the meet,” Foster said. “That’s exactly what she is every year. That’s exactly what those girls need — someone to lead them through example.”
If you ask Smith about leading the team, she hasn’t thought of herself as a leader but her teammates push her as she pushes them. She looks up them as much as they look up to her.
The next big race on the calendar for Banks County is the Region 8-AA championship, which takes place next Tuesday, Oct. 25.
Smith has a clear goal for herself.
“My goal is to win,” she said.
Banks County competed at a recent meet, where region is being held, Oglethorpe County, and she believes both she and the team are “right where we need to be.”
Running with a purpose
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry