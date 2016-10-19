There will be no downtown trick-or-treating this year in Commerce, but area kids are invited to the “Boo Fest on Broad,” which takes place this Thursday, Oct. 20, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Commerce Public Library.
The event, being held in the library’s Memorial Garden, features spooky stories, a photo booth, games, a costume contest and face painting.
'Boo Fest' is Thursday at Commerce library
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry