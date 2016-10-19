'Boo Fest' is Thursday at Commerce library

There will be no downtown trick-or-treating this year in Commerce, but area kids are invited to the “Boo Fest on Broad,” which takes place this Thursday, Oct. 20, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Commerce Public Library.

The event, being held in the library’s Memorial Garden, features spooky stories, a photo booth, games, a costume contest and face painting.
