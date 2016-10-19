‘Next to impossible’ to rig election

Wednesday, October 19. 2016
Jackson County residents can rest assured their votes are counted properly. Despite accusations by Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, Jackson County Board of Elections and Voter Registration supervisor Lori Wurtz said a rigged election is “next to impossible,” at least in Jackson County.
Trump has accused both the media and local polling places of “rigging” the election against him.
“The election is absolutely being rigged by the dishonest and distorted media pushing Crooked Hillary — but also at many polling places — SAD,” Trump said on Twitter this weekend.
Early voting for the General Election kicked off this week. In Jackson County, 644 people cast their votes on Monday (which is more than one vote per minute).
Wurtz said Jackson County polling places have several safeguards for preventing rigged elections.
See the full story in the Oct. 19 issue of The Jackson Herald.
