EJCHS likely to stay 8-12 school

Some East Jackson Middle School students apparently prefer attending the high school.
The middle school started sending its eighth graders to East Jackson Comprehensive High School in 2013-14. EJMS principal Tiffany Barnett said many of them now identify more with EJCHS.
“The reality is that our eighth graders are more engaged in the high school experience than they are with the middle school experience,” said Barnett.
When first implemented, some parents were concerned about the age difference between eighth graders and 12th graders. But EJCHS principal Jamie Dixon said those concerns, “just haven’t materialized.”
The Jackson County Board of Education discussed Monday formalizing the EJCHS eighth-12th grade configuration.
See the full story in the Oct. 19 issue of The Jackson Herald.
