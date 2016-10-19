A man was shot in Arcade last week. Officers with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Arcade Police Department responded to a Rock Forge Lane location on reports of a man being shot in the shoulder.
Officers found the man sitting on the ground inside the padlocked gate and chain link fence. He had a gunshot wound in the back.
See the full story in the Oct. 19 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Man shot in Arcade
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry