Softball: Lady Eagles advance to Sweet 16

The East Jackson Lady Eagles’ softball team swept its way into the second round of the Class AAA state playoffs with 5-0 and 7-4 victories, respectively, over Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe last Wednesday at home.
The Lady Eagles will remain at home for the second round as they will host Appling County today at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.
If necessary, Game 3 will be Thursday at 4 p.m.
Jessie Marvin pitched both games for the Lady Eagles.
In Game 2, Marvin recorded nine strikeouts and gave up four runs.
Nicci Murphy came through big at the plate, going 4-for-4 with two singles, two doubles, three RBI and one run.
Mackenzie Arnold smacked two hits, a single and double, recorded two RBI and a run.
Hannah Poole and Kate Woodall hit two singles apiece and scored two runs each.
Ally Petering recorded a single and an RBI.
Petering, Faith Grooms and Mary Hollis each had a stolen base.
After being the home team in Game 1, the Lady Eagles started Game 2 at the plate, and Grooms wasted little time, connecting for a triple. Marvin drove her in on a groundout to give the Lady Eagles a quick 1-0 lead.
After singles by Poole and Woodall, a Murphy single plated Poole to bump the lead to 2-0. Woodall scored the final run of the inning when Arnold grounded out, making the score 3-0.
LFO seized the lead in bottom of the sixth at 4-3. But it was short-lived.
The Lady Eagles scored four runs in the top of the seventh, starting when a Murphy double plated Poole and Woodall to regain the lead at 5-4. Arnold followed with a double that scored Murphy to move the lead to 6-4.
The final run came off the bat of Petering, whose single brought Arnold home and produced a 7-4 lead.
The Lady Eagles’ bats connected for 13 hits in Game 2.
Game 1
Marvin was a dual-threat player in the Game 1. She recorded 13 strikeouts, surrendered one walk and five hits from the mound. At the plate, she went 1-for-4 with a single, an RBI and scored one run.
Grooms led the Lady Eagles’ bats, however, going 4-for-4 with three singles, a double, an RBI and scored two runs. Poole went 2-for-4 with a single, a double and an RBI. Gracie Wilber added two singles and Becca Hill stroked a single and drove in a run.
The Lady Eagles got on the board in the bottom of the first when Woodall connected on a sacrifice fly, scoring Grooms for a 1-0 lead.
The lead went to 2-0 in the second when a Grooms double plated Lauren Barrett.
The Lady Eagles added two more in the bottom of the fourth. A Marvin single scored Grooms, who stole second and third base during the at-bat.
Poole followed Marvin with a double to right field, which brought Marvin home for a 4-0 lead.
The final run came in the bottom of the fifth when an Arnold groundout brought Murphy home to set the score at 5-0.
Softball: Lady Eagles advance to Sweet 16
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry