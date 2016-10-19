Softball: Lady Eagles advance to Sweet 16

Wednesday, October 19. 2016
The East Jackson Lady Eagles’ softball team swept its way into the second round of the Class AAA state playoffs with 5-0 and 7-4 victories, respectively, over Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe last Wednesday at home.


The Lady Eagles will remain at home for the second round as they will host Appling County today at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

If necessary, Game 3 will be Thursday at 4 p.m.

Jessie Marvin pitched both games for the Lady Eagles.

In Game 2, Marvin recorded nine strikeouts and gave up four runs.

Nicci Murphy came through big at the plate, going 4-for-4 with two singles, two doubles, three RBI and one run.

Mackenzie Arnold smacked two hits, a single and double, recorded two RBI and a run.

Hannah Poole and Kate Woodall hit two singles apiece and scored two runs each.

Ally Petering recorded a single and an RBI.

Petering, Faith Grooms and Mary Hollis each had a stolen base.

After being the home team in Game 1, the Lady Eagles started Game 2 at the plate, and Grooms wasted little time, connecting for a triple. Marvin drove her in on a groundout to give the Lady Eagles a quick 1-0 lead.

After singles by Poole and Woodall, a Murphy single plated Poole to bump the lead to 2-0. Woodall scored the final run of the inning when Arnold grounded out, making the score 3-0.

LFO seized the lead in bottom of the sixth at 4-3. But it was short-lived.

The Lady Eagles scored four runs in the top of the seventh, starting when a Murphy double plated Poole and Woodall to regain the lead at 5-4. Arnold followed with a double that scored Murphy to move the lead to 6-4.

The final run came off the bat of Petering, whose single brought Arnold home and produced a 7-4 lead.

The Lady Eagles’ bats connected for 13 hits in Game 2.

Game 1
Marvin was a dual-threat player in the Game 1. She recorded 13 strikeouts, surrendered one walk and five hits from the mound. At the plate, she went 1-for-4 with a single, an RBI and scored one run.

Grooms led the Lady Eagles’ bats, however, going 4-for-4 with three singles, a double, an RBI and scored two runs. Poole went 2-for-4 with a single, a double and an RBI. Gracie Wilber added two singles and Becca Hill stroked a single and drove in a run.

The Lady Eagles got on the board in the bottom of the first when Woodall connected on a sacrifice fly, scoring Grooms for a 1-0 lead.

The lead went to 2-0 in the second when a Grooms double plated Lauren Barrett.

The Lady Eagles added two more in the bottom of the fourth. A Marvin single scored Grooms, who stole second and third base during the at-bat.

Poole followed Marvin with a double to right field, which brought Marvin home for a 4-0 lead.

The final run came in the bottom of the fifth when an Arnold groundout brought Murphy home to set the score at 5-0.
