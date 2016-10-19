Football: Tigers carry 2-game win streak against Towns Co.

The last two weeks have gone nearly perfectly for the Commerce Tiger football team.
The Tigers (5-2, 4-2 Region 8-A) won the last two contests by a combined score of 101-0, defeating Providence Christian Academy and Riverside Military Academy.
This week, the Tigers are back at home for Homecoming against 2-5 Towns County.
“Towns County is a much-improved team,” head coach Michael Brown said. “They changed head coaches last year and he’s got the kids playing hard. I’ve been really impressed with them on film. Their offense has been able to move the ball on some of the best teams in the region.”
All season, Brown has been proud of his kids’ efforts in each game. Going into this week’s game is no different. He says he and the coaching staff need to do a good job of having the kids “refreshed” both mentally and physically.
The Tigers are a perfect 20-0 against the Indians. The last two meetings were shutout wins of 58-0 and 49-0 for the Tigers.
The Indians’ two wins match last season’s win total. The Indians come to Commerce led by Russell Cox (quarterback), Kobe Denton (running back/defensive back), Cole Ledford (running back/defensive back), Walker Ross (defensive lineman), Blake Silvers (offensive lineman) and Colten Shook (wide receiver).
Tigers thump RMA
Commerce posted its second-straight shutout last Friday, defeating Riverside 38-0.
The Tigers were led by Cole Chancey’s 172 yards on 26 carries. He scored one touchdown.
Quarterback Lane Sorrow rushed for 33 yards and two touchdowns. He also completed three passes for 57 yards and a touchdown.
Dylan Deaton was on the receiving end of Sorrow’s 27-yard strike for a touchdown. It was Deaton’s only catch. Matthew Flint and Kyre Ware had a catch apiece.
However, Brown said it was one of the worst offensive games in terms of “execution” and “busted assignments” the Tigers have had this season.
The Tiger defense held the Indians to only 51 yards of offense.
“I thought from a defensive perspective we played a pretty good game,” Brown said. “It’s hard to be to upset with that kind of performance. It certainly wasn’t perfect but it was good.”
The Tigers got on the board in the first quarter when Chancey scored on a 7-yard run to put the Tigers up 7-0. Chancey’s longest run of the game was a 44-yard scamper.
The Tigers added 14 more points in the second quarter as Austin Brock scored on a 5-yard run to cap off an eight play, 49-yard drive.
After a fumble on Riverside’s next possession, the Tigers got to 21-0 when Sorrow found Deaton. The score remained the same at halftime.
A 36-yard Luis Herrera field goal and a 5-yard run by Sorrow were the only scoring in the third quarter to bump the lead to 31-0.
The Tigers’ final score came when Sorrow scored on an 18-yard run.
Football: Tigers carry 2-game win streak against Towns Co.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry