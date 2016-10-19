Volleyball: Second-round calling

The East Jackson Lady Eagles’ volleyball had a lot of slow starts to matches throughout the season, and if it continued last Friday against Windsor Forest in the first round of the Class AAA state playoffs, that could only spell one thing, trouble.
But the Lady Eagles avoided a slow start in set one and cruised to a straight-sets victory and into the second round of the playoffs.
The Lady Eagles traveled to North Hall for the second-round matchup on Tuesday night but results weren’t known before press time.
The Lady Eagles defeated Windsor Forest 25-17, 25-6 and 25-16.
“It was not a roller-coaster this time,” first-year head coach Rob Allen said. It was Allen’s first playoff win. “They came to play.”
In set one, Windsor Forest jumped out to an early 6-2 lead, but the Lady Eagles battled back with four-straight points, taking the lead at 8-7 and never looked back.
Allen called his team’s early deficit “nothing,” compared to past games, and once they got going, there wasn’t anyone to stop them.
“We started off a little slow, but they came and they were serious about practice this week, they were serious about preparation and they showed it today,” Allen said. “I’m really proud of them. I’m really proud of how they rallied around each other.
“I’m just really happy right now.”
Allen added that neither he nor the other coaches had to “motivate” or “say anything” to get the team ready for the game.
“They know how far they want to go in the tournament,” he said. “They showed up and showed out today.”
Allen calls North Hall a “solid” team and said his team will have to “step their game up” to get past the Lady Trojans.
“The way they are playing, though, now, I’d take them over anybody else right now,” he said about the Lady Eagles. “They are doing a great job.”
East Jackson went on a six-point tear in the first set and built the lead as high nine points, 17-8, before closing it out.
The second set, a 19-point victory, wasn’t a wire-to-wire win as they trailed 1-0 but quickly grabbed the lead at 2-1.
The third set turned into a back-and-forth affair as the two teams faced a tie three times at 5-5, 10-10 and 11-11. The Lady Eagles took the lead at 12-11 and opened up breathing room, going on a 6-2 run before winning the set by nine points.
“We came out kind of weak at first, and then I’m proud of my team for coming back strong and for fighting the way we know how to fight and playing our game,” junior player Desiree Green said. “I knew we could come out here and win. We are bad about digging ourselves a hole. I’m just proud of staying up and keeping the team up and all of us just playing to our strongest points and doing really good today.”
Volleyball: Second-round calling
