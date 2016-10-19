The Jefferson softball team gathered in its postgame huddle Thursday night and screamed out “Sweet 16” in unison.
It was a joyful noise three years in the making.
The Dragons (25-5) dominated Heritage-Catoosa 6-1 Thursday to win a best-of-three first-round playoff series and advance to the Sweet 16. This is Jefferson’s first appearance in the second-round of the playoffs since 2013, when most of the Dragon players were not yet part of the program.
“I feel great,” senior first baseman Hope Dalton said. “Because, honestly, going into this season, we had a different mindset because last year something was holding us back, and this year we’ve all bonded … I think we had the right mindset and it’s amazing.”
If Jefferson can get past this next round, they’ll secure a coveted spot in the Elite Eight in Columbus.
“Being in Columbus is our goal as a team, and we have talked a little bit more about it now that we’re getting closer to it … But we have to take it one game at a time,” coach Kacie Bostwick said. “We’ve got great leadership from our seniors,”
Jefferson will face West Laurens at home in a doubleheader today (5:30 p.m.), with a third game, if needed, scheduled for Thursday (4:30 p.m.).
“They’re the two seed coming out of their bracket, so obviously its probably going to be a tough game,” Bostwick said. “I think they beat their three-seed opponent by a good bit of runs.”
After opening with a doubleheader split with Heritage last Wednesday, Jefferson played error-free softball and benefitted from strong pitching efforts from both Caroline Mitchell and Emily Perrin Thursday in putting away its opponents from Northwest Georgia in the decisive game three.
Mitchell scattered four hits over five shutout innings and struck out five. Perrin threw the final two frames, allowing a homer to Heritage’s Katie Proctor.
At the plate, Mitchell (2-for-3) put Jefferson on the board in the second inning with a two-out single that scored Sam Vinson (2-for-2), followed by a two-run single from Dawson Horn in the fourth inning that upped the Dragon lead to 3-0. Vinson singled home a run in the bottom of the fifth, making the score 4-0. Horn picked up her third RBI of the day with a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning that scored Dalton (2-for-3). Jefferson scored its final run when an error on an Emily Matthews grounder in the sixth inning brought home Megan Carlson.
Bostwick said her team played well despite the prospect of a season-ending loss.
“I never said, ‘today your season could be over,’ but I think they all understood that,” Bostwick said. “I just think there was a sense of calm because we never talked about all the negative consequences that could come of this game.”
Dalton said she and her teammates went to the plate with a sense of urgency in game three.
“We came with an approach when we got up to the plate that ‘We have to hit the ball,’” she said. “To win games you have to hit the ball, so that was our mindset.”
While many top-seeds in Class AAAA got breathers during their first round match-ups, the Dragons were tested by a four-seed that won 21 games this season.
Bostwick said that will only help her team as it moves forward.
“I think it’s good for us in the long run,” she said. “We got to actually lose one and have that adversity. I just got done telling them that we’d only lost four games up until (Wednesday). It would have been easy for them to feel sorry for themselves and be down on themselves for losing a game, but that had the exact opposite mentality.”
GAME 1: HERITAGE-CATOOSA 8, JEFFERSON 6: Heritage-Catoosa blasted two home runs and built an 8-3 lead by the sixth inning in winning the opener last Wednesday against the Dragons.
Jefferson’s Cesyrea Cox went 3-for-3 and hammered a second-inning, two-run homer. Savannah Dooley and Sam Vinson each went 2-for-3 with an RBI. McKenzie Tyner went 2-for-4 with an RBI. Caroline Brownlee went 2-for-5 with an RBI.
Down by five runs in the sixth inning, Jefferson rallied for three scores in the sixth inning to get back in the game with RBIs from Tyner, Brownlee and Dooley. The Dragons brought the winning run to the plate in the bottom of seventh with two outs before a ground out to shortstop ended the game.
Mitchell threw the first four innings before giving way to Emily Perrin.
GAME 2: JEFFERSON 4, HERITAGE-CATOOSA 2: Vinson doubled home two runs and Brownlee blasted a solo homer as Jefferson staved off elimination with a 4-2 win over Heritage-Catoosa in Game 2 last Wednesday.
Brownlee went 4-for-4 at the plate, which included her homer and a seventh-inning double. Vinson was 2-for-3 with two doubles.
Vinson put the Dragons up 2-0 with a double in the first inning. Jefferson carried a 2-1 lead into the fifth inning when Brownlee crushed a towering, two-out homer that struck a tin roof past the left centerfield wall.
Heritage-Catoosa closed the cap to 3-2 with an RBI single from Mallory Lowe, but Jefferson got the run back in the top of the seventh with an RBI double from Dooley, who went 2-for-4.
Mitchell threw a complete game, allowing five hits and striking out five.
