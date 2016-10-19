Football: Dragons wary of dangerous St. Pius team

Few 0-7 teams around the state have faced as unforgiving a schedule as Jefferson’s Friday night foe has.
The Dragons (6-1, 2-0) host winless St. Pius X Friday at 7:30 p.m., but a look at the Golden Lions’ schedule sheds a bit of light on the lack of victories. Their opponents’ combined record is 42-9.
“We addressed that with the team (Sunday),” said coach Ben Hall, whose Dragon team is locked in a three-way tie for first in Region 8-AAAA. “That has to be the most talented and most well-coached winless team in the state. They have truly played a tough schedule.”
St. Pius tussled with the likes of Blessed Trinity, Benedictine, Marist, Greater Atlanta Christian and Lanier in its non-region schedule. Then the Golden Lions opened region play against two of the top teams in 8-AAAA — Stephens County and Oconee County.
Still, an 0-7 mark is out of form for a perennial 10-win program that is accustomed to deep playoff runs. Coached by Paul Standard, who’s in his 16th year at St. Pius, the Golden Lions reached the state finals in 2012 and 2014.
Despite an uncharacteristic season, St. Pius is still very much in contention for one of the four spots out of the region for the state playoffs. Last week, the Lions nearly knocked off Oconee County, which is tied for first in 8-AAAA.
Hall offers high praise for the Atlanta-area private school.
“We’re playing a team that’s going to be as physical as (we saw) in the game against Thomson,” Hall said, referring to his team’s Sept. 2 loss to the no. 2-ranked team in Class AAAA.
St. Pius runs the triple option and is loaded with big bodies up front on both sides of the ball. Bobby Campbell, a 220-pound fullback, and Grant Holloman, a running back, lead St. Pius offensively.
“We’re going to have to be as disciplined as we’ve ever been on the defensive side of the ball especially,” Hall said.
The Golden Lions’ defense is anchored by 265-pound defensive end London Lewis, who has several college scholarship offers.
“They’re very similar to Blessed Trinity with just their overall size and their nice mix of skill guys as well,” Hall said. “They’re just so sound year-in and year-out.”
The Golden Lions are also hungry for a victory, having lost their last eight games dating back to last year.
None of this is lost on Jefferson’s players.
“We have an intelligent bunch, and they’re very aware of who we’re playing,” Hall said. “They’ve had this one on their radar since the schedule came out.”
Football: Dragons wary of dangerous St. Pius team
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry