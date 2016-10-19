Cross country: Kennedy wins again as Eagles take second

Star senior runner Chase Kennedy continues to rack up wins in his final season for East Jackson.
Kennedy ran a 15:24.73 to win the Sharptop Invitational Saturday in Jasper and lead the Eagles — ranked No. 1 in Class 3A — to a second-place finish in the 30-team meet.
Kennedy, the top ranked runner in the state regardless of classification, has won all six races in which he’s competed this year.
His brother, Chandler Kennedy, took fifth Saturday with a time of 16:27.88, and Shane Shelafoe also finished in the top 10, running a 16:39.44 to place 10th.
Ethridge Chaisson (29th, 17:32.52) and Andres Perez (35th, 17:42.72) rounded out the scoring.
The Eagles finished with 79 points. Pope, a Class 6A school, won the meet with 49 points.
Morales victorious
East Jackson’s Sue Ann Morales picked up her second victory of the year, winning the Sharpton Invitational with a time of 18:33.26.
Morales, the second-ranked runner in Class 3A, won the meet in convincing fashion, finishing over 50 seconds ahead of second-place Brynne Summer of Woodstock.
The East Jackson girls finished 15th out of 23 squads in the team standings with 397 points.
Others scoring for the Lady Eagles were Abigail Howington (104th, 23:26.70), Anna Fox (107th, 23:34.91), Elizabeth Herring (120th, 23:57.44) and Shiquita Sturdivant (136th, 24:55.98).
