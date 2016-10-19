Roland Terilli (10-13-16)

Roland Edward Terilli passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 13, 2016, at the age of 83.
Roland was born on September 1, 1933, in The Bronx, N.Y. Soon after, his family moved to Miami, Fla., where he would grow up. He met his wife, Mary Beverly Baldwin at Miami Jackson High School. In 1953, while he was in the Marine Corps and she was in nursing school, they eloped because Mary was not allowed to be married while in nursing school. Roland enjoyed a long career at Southern Bell, later to become BellSouth. In 1982, Roland was transferred to the Atlanta area, where he was part of the team that implemented the original 911 System across several southern states. After retiring from BellSouth in 1987, he and Mary Beverly remained in the Atlanta area.
For Roland, his family was most important. His deep love and reverence of his wife lasted the 63 years of their marriage. They have four children, Deborah Wowk (Peter), Sugar Hill, Michael Terilli, Gales Ferry, Conn., Christopher Terilli, Decatur, and Timothy Terilli (Sandra), Statham.
Roland had a dry wit which he used to put everyone at ease. He and Mary Beverly filled their home with love and laughter. Underlying this humor was a respect that Roland had for all people. He was a man of unwavering integrity and character and passed those values on to his children.
Survivors include his wife, their four children, six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and countless friends.
The family wishes to provide a special thanks to Kathy Stone and the staff at Olive Branch where Roland spent his final months in a loving and caring environment.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Hospice of Northeast Georgia Medical Center, 2150 Limestone Pkwy, #222, Gainesville, GA 30501.
