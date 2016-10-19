‘Chuck’ Fisk (10-07-16)

HOSCHTON - Jon Charles "Chuck" Fisk, 76, passed away Friday, October 7, 2016.
Chuck was retired from CSX Railroad after 39 years of employment. His career started with Union Pacific Railroad in Denver, Colo., in 1960, and his sales career and management with the B&O Railroad, later became CSX which enabled Chuck to live in five different states retiring in Jacksonville, Fla. Chuck served on the planning and zoning board for the City of Hoschton. He was involved in the neighborhood watch program for The Village at Hoschton. Chuck loved his family, friends, life and traveling.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Geraldine "Gerrie" Fisk; son, Jon Craig Fisk and wife Bernadette, Suwanee; daughters, Lorrie Ruddick and husband Lee, Hoschton, and Janell Garver and husband Brian, Snellville; seven grandchildren, Lauren, Cory, Katie, Conner, Brandon, Courtney, and Travis; great grandchildren, Kristian and Karson; and many relatives and friends.
Memorial services were held Saturday, November 5, at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel with Jim Garver officiating.
Donations may be made to the following organizations. The Wounded Warrior Project at woundedwarriorproject.org, St. Judes Children's Research Hospital at stjude.org or Hospice of Northeast Georgia, 2150 Limestone Parkway #222, Gainesville, GA 30501.
Arrangements were by Lawson Funeral, Hoschton,
www.lawsonfuneralhome.org.
