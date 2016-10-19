COMMERCE - Olive Mozelle Clark, 90, died Wednesday, October 19, 2016, at Northridge Nursing Home.
She was the daughter of the late Joe and Blanche Scarborough of Madison County. Mrs. Clark was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Howard Clark.
Mrs. Clark was a native of Madison County and a housewife, who worked on the farm, alongside her husband, raising seven daughters. She enjoyed cooking, canning and sewing for her family and reading her Bible. Mrs. Clark was a faithful member of her church, Crossroads Worship Center, formerly Commerce Church of God.
Survivors include her seven daughters, Lorene Dove, Colbert; Sarah Gary, Roberta Owesnby and Lynda Ayers, all of Commerce, Deborah Lin, Albuquerque, N.M., Wanda Stearns, Woodstock, and Audrey Harmon, Spartanburg, S.C.; four brothers, Frank Scarborough, Blackshear, the late Harold Scarborough, the late Jim Scarborough and the late Glen Scarborough; three sisters, Betty Ruth Gillian and Alva Hay, both of Bogart; and the late Nellie Joe Scarborough.
The survivors also include 12 grandchildren, Tommy Dove, Jennifer Adams, Angie Gary, Amanda Myler, Matthew Craig, Matthew Lin, Joshua Latimer, Jonathan Miller, Benjamin Dills, Phillip Dills, Hope Harmon, and Faith Harmon.
The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, October 21, at the chapel of Ivie Funeral Home in Commerce, with visitation at 1 p.m. prior to the funeral. The Rev. Gary Thompson will be officiating at the funeral, with Angie Gary, her granddaughter, also speaking. Pallbearers will be Matthew Craig, Jake Myler, Jonathan Miller, Joshua Latimer, Phillip Dills, and Benjamin Dills.
Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
