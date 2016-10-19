Jackson Co. cross country teams both place 17th

Russell Hendley and Dawson Miller led the 10th-ranked Jackson County boys to a 17th-place finish out of 30 teams at Saturday’s Sharptop Cross Country Invitational in Jasper.
Hendley ran an 18:10.18 to finish 62nd and Miller followed closely behind in 63rd place with a time of 18:11.20.
Rounding out the scoring were Filo Perez (117th, 19:02.87), Tyler Rutledge (121st, 19:04.94) and Dakota Gaddis (122nd, 19:05.32). The Panthers finished with 459 points.
In the girls’ race, the Lady Panthers finished 17th out of 23 teams, led by Morgan Davidson’s 54th-place finish (22:07.59). The team finished with 428 points. Davidson was followed by Jaycie Ponce (58th, 22:18.22), Ana Torres (122nd, 24:08.13), Hayden Ponce (123rd, 24:12.57) and Bailey Richards (140th, 25:15.52).
Coach Matt King said both teams ran well despite neither squad being at full strength. Jackson County runners set 24 personal records between the varsity and junior varsity races.
“We had several runners run their break-out race, and we got the boost we needed headed into region,” King said. “We are on track to make sure we make state and peak on that November morning. As long as everything holds we are good to go.”
