Volleyball: Jefferson undaunted by road playoff games

The Jefferson volleyball team didn’t need to adopt a road warrior mentality for the state tournament.
The Dragons have long had it.
Relegated to playing on the road as a no. 4 seed, Jefferson traveled to West Laurens and knocked off the no. 1 seeded Raiders last Thursday in the first round of the state tournament and hope to do the same Thursday at third-seeded West Hall in the second round.
“We had a traveling schedule (during the regular season) … being a four seed, and traveling, it’s right where we want to be, because it’s what we’re used to,” said first-year coach Brittani Lawrence, whose team played at home just three times in the regular season.
With the majority of its 53 regular season matches away from The Arena at Jefferson High School, the Dragons have long gotten used to adapting to playing in other people’s gyms and talking long bus rides to do so.
“We’ve figured out a strategy that helps us mentally and physically get off the bus,” Lawrence said. “So it works. They love to walk into a gym and say ‘Jefferson is here, and we’re going to make sure that you remember us.’”
In its 150-mile trip to West Laurens, Jefferson got off the bus and dominated, winning the first set 25-13 and followed with 25-17 and 25-12 victories in sets two and three to earn a spot in the Sweet 16.
“We had a momentum that I’ve never seen this volleyball team have before, and it was an unstoppable momentum that we’ve been working to maintain,” Lawrence said.
Asked where that momentum came from, Lawrence said her team knew the consequences if it didn’t play well.
“We had the sprit, we had the excitement – it was win or go home,” she said. “And these girls wanted to win. And I told them if they wanted it, they had to go earn it, and that’s exactly what they did.”
Abby Wood finished with 10 kills and 13 digs, Grace Haney recorded 32 assists and Savanna Davis tallied 13 kills as Jefferson improved to 31-23 on the season.
“Everyone did a phenomenal job of minimizing errors on our side of the net, which is one of my big components,” Lawrence said.
Lawrence pointed to the play of Davis, however.
“Savanna Davis had an awesome game,” she said. “I’ve never seen her swing and hit and play like an all-star. She was absolutely on fire, and every single time that ball was in her possession, the other team got terrified.”
Against West Hall, Jefferson will face a team that, despite its 11-24 record, has reached the Sweet 16. Lawrence said she doesn’t know much about her team’s second-round foes, but added that the opponent isn’t generally the team’s focal point.
“I haven’t really looked into them much – I’m not going to lie to you,” Lawrence said. “Because we focus on what we do on our side of the net. I’m good friends with the coach over there. We both went to college together, and I know she’s a phenomenal volleyball player, so I’m sure she’s passing along her volleyball words of wisdom over to her players as well.”
The winner of this match will advance to the Elite Eight. Jefferson is shooting for its second straight trip to the quarterfinals.
“It should be an exciting match of who’s going to make the least amount of mistakes, who’s going to want it the most and who is going to fight the hardest,” Lawrence said.
Volleyball: Jefferson undaunted by road playoff games
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry