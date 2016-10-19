The Jackson County Comprehensive High School co-ed competitive cheerleading squad earned its highest placement of the season, beating Dacula, Northview and Murray County at Peachtree Ridge Saturday.
The Panthers finished 10th in the team standings, but this was the first time this season that they finished ahead of Dacula and Northview. Murray County, the only other AAA school in co-ed division, finished one spot behind Jackson County.
“So, in essence, you could consider us the AAA champ for co-ed there,” coach Wayne Brooks said.
Brooks noted the contributions of Brandon Moua.
“Brandon Moua created a new spark for the team, executing his tumbling pass with two fulls in his running pass, and standing full, and two to full pass to open,” Brooks said. “Our scores in jumps and tumbling improved dramatically.”
Brooks added: “This has been our strongest performance, and I am excited to see what we can accomplish at Dacula this upcoming weekend.”
JCCHS cheerleaders place 10th
