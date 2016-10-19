Cross country: Cochran leads JHS boys at Coach Wood Invitational

Jefferson’s Addison Cochran ran a 16:52.31, placing 27th, to pace the Dragons at Saturday’s Coach Wood Invitational in Gainesville.
Jefferson, ranked No. 4 in Class 4A, finished 15th out of 20 teams at the meet with 408 points.
Adding to the Dragons’ point total were Max Higgins (89th, 17:39.07), Derek Hildebrand (93rd, 17:43.61), Clay Pender (101st, 17:49.68) and Taylor Reed (18:10.04).
"The boys had a good race Saturday against some fabulous competition," coach Katie Sellers said. "We walked away with a plan to begin executing this week on how we can push ourselves for our next big meet, region. The runners are continuing to work hard as we close in on the season. We know our region is a tough match up, but after the weekend we are focused on the next step."
On the girls' side, Maggie Dyer — in her return from a recent injury — placed third in the "varsity cardinal" race with a time of 20:16.65.
"This was Maggie's first meet since taking a month to nurse an injury and she placed third overall," Sellers said. "We hope we can continue with the momentum on to region."
Others adding to Jefferson's point total were Emily Wilson (19th, 22:33.58), Ella Rosenberger (37th, 23:52.36), Madison Chisholm (63rd, 25:48.78) and Lauren Cochran (77th, 26:23.78).
