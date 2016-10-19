Football: Home sweet home for Eagles at last

The East Jackson football team actually hosting a game might seem somewhat out-of-the- ordinary by now.
The Eagles (2-5, 0-3) will welcome non-region foe Haralson County this Friday for homecoming after having not played at home in nearly two months.
“I don’t even know,” said coach Christian Hunnicutt when asked how it will feel to play at Eagle Stadium again. “It feels like we haven’t played a home game since August.”
It’s been Aug. 26 to be exact – the night the Eagles trounced Lakeview Academy 38-6 in the second game of the year. Since then, the Eagles have played five consecutive road games, including a Sept. 17 excursion to coastal Georgia to play Glynn Academy. That adds up to 895 round-trip miles.
“So that will be refreshing — to quit getting on the bus,” Hunnicutt said.
This contest against Haralson County is a rare non-region game that falls in the midst of the region schedule. The Rebels, much like the Eagles, are a program rebuilding, having won just five games since 2013. Haralson County is led by veteran coach Frank Vohun, with whom Hunnicutt is familiar from a previous coaching stop.
“When I was at Buford, we played against him (coach Frank Vohun) when he was at Washington-Wilkes,” Hunnicutt said. “They’ll be a physical, hard-nosed team. They’ll be fundamentally sound in regards to blocking and tackling.”
Regardless of this being a non-region game, East Jackson could certainly use a win of any form. The Eagles’ losing streak grew to four games last week in a 49-21 loss to Franklin County. The Lions scored on five touchdown runs of 55 yards or longer in handing East Jackson another region loss.
Hunnicutt said it’s important to say focused on the positives at this point.
“We just have to build off the things that we’re doing good, and slowly fix the things that are wrong,” Hunnicutt said. “We don’t need to get in the blame game. We don’t need to get into the frustration game. We just have to really work at fixing those things. Something like this isn’t going to get fixed overnight, so let’s understand that we have to build off small victories and things like that.”
•••
Haralson Co. at East Jackson
•When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
•Where: Eagle Stadium (East Jackson)
•Records: East Jackson 2-5, 0-3; Haralson Co. 1-6, 0-3
•East Jackson’s coach: Christian Hunnicutt (first year at East Jackson, 2-5; first year overall, 2-5)
•Haralson County’s coach: Frank Vohun (seventh season at Haralson County, 21-48; 21st year overall, 124-113)
•Last week: Franklin Co. 49, East Jackson 21; Bremen 31, Haralson Co. 0
•Last year: NA
•Series: first meeting
•What else: This is East Jackson’s first home game since Aug. 26 when it beat Lakeview Academy 38-6 … This is first meeting between the programs and a rare non-region matchup in the midst of the region schedule … East Jackson is trying to snap a four-game losing skid. A victory would give the Eagles three wins in a season for the first time since 2011 … Eagle quarterback Josh Adair is coming off a 118-yard rushing performance in last week’s loss to Franklin County. He scored two touchdowns … Haralson County High School is located on the far western portion of the state in Tallapoosa. The Rebels compete in Region 6-AAA … Haralson County is led by veteran coach Frank Vohun, who has spent over two decades as a head coach in Georgia. Vohun saw success in the early 1990s, leading Villa Rica to the semifinals in 1991 and again at Washington Wilkes in the late 1990s and early 2000s, leading Washington-Wilkes to the state title game in 2000. Vohun is in his second stint with Haralson, having coached the rebels from 2005-2009 and compiling a 19-33 record during that span … Haralson County’s program has struggled since its inception in 1968 with 11 winning seasons in 49 years of football. The Rebels have posted just two winning records since 1993.
•What the coach is saying: “When I was at Buford, we played against him (coach Frank Vohun) when he was at Washington-Wilkes. They’ll be a physical, hard-nosed team. They’ll be fundamentally sound in regards to blocking and tackling.” – East Jackson coach Christian Hunnicutt
