The Commerce City Council took the first step Monday night toward providing take-home cars to its police officers.
The council voted without dissent to amend its 2016-17 budget by $280,000. Of that, $245,000 will be financed, with $35,000 being transferred from elsewhere in the budget. That will enable the police department to buy six new Dodge Charger patrol cars, and also a Ford Explorer for the K9 unit.
The council also passed an intergovernmental agreement leading toward the creation of a "land bank."
For the full story on Monday night's city council meeting, see the Oct. 19 issue of The Commerce News.
Commerce to buy 7 new police vehicles
