Commerce to buy 7 new police vehicles

Posted by
CommerceNewsTODAY
Wednesday, October 19. 2016
The Commerce City Council took the first step Monday night toward providing take-home cars to its police officers.

The council voted without dissent to amend its 2016-17 budget by $280,000. Of that, $245,000 will be financed, with $35,000 being transferred from elsewhere in the budget. That will enable the police department to buy six new Dodge Charger patrol cars, and also a Ford Explorer for the K9 unit.

The council also passed an intergovernmental agreement leading toward the creation of a "land bank."

For the full story on Monday night's city council meeting, see the Oct. 19 issue of The Commerce News.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.