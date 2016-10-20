Septic issue has Sherwood resident livid

Kenneth Fowler says his residence on Hillwood Circle has septic tank runoff from a neighbor that has contaminated his yard. And he told The Journal he is angry with the city of Danielsville for not forcing his neighbors to clean his yard up.
“When it rains you can smell it; I’ve smelled it for four years,” said Fowler.
Fowler said his neighbors were fined for the runoff and that the septic tank issue has been resolved, but he says the yard remains contaminated. He said there are “humongous turds floating around all over the property.”
“I want them to clean it up,” he said.
Fowler said he hasn’t gotten anywhere with the city, with the Environmental Protection Division, the Department of Natural Resources, or anyone.
“I want people to know about this,” said Fowler. “I want them to know it’s a problem. My land is basically contaminated and ain’t worth nothing.”
But city officials completely disagree.
They say after receiving Fowler’s complaint last summer they contacted the health department, who immediately went to the property and issued a citation to the neighbors for their septic tank issues.
“The city and the health department acted promptly, cited the property owners, fined them and gave them a list of issues to fix and they took care of the issue,” Mayor Todd Higdon said, adding that the fines were waived once compliance was achieved. The health department also performed a follow up inspection and found everything to be in order and did not see any evidence of continued contamination of Fowler’s property, Higdon noted.
He also noted that the city has not heard any more about the septic issue from Fowler.
Higdon said Fowler cut down a tree on his property in the last few days, which also knocked down power lines. When city workers went to assist in the cleanup, he said Fowler ordered them to stay off his property.
He has since instructed city maintenance workers to stay away from the property in the future.
