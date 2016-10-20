Some Madison County schools to begin accepting debit, credit cards for fees

Several schools in Madison County are “testing the waters” to allow parents to use debit and credit cards to pay school fees.
Assistant superintendent Bonnie Knight told the board of education Tuesday night that the high school, middle school and Danielsville Elementary will be the first schools to offer this service. The high school is starting with junior dues and Danielsville is starting with payments for the after-school program.
Schools are currently in the process of notifying parents about the new payment options.
Knight also noted that the system plans to receive quotes on refinancing several bonds on their current debt service. She said she hopes the system will be able to save about $500,000 in interest rates.
Knight said there has been “no interest” so far in the old board of education office on Mary Ellen Court in Danielsville.
In other business, superintendent Allen McCannon noted that two Danielsville restaurants are closing and he is “beginning to worry” about business revenue in Madison County. He also noted that new construction is going on next to the new Kroger Marketplace near Athens Tech in neighboring Clarke County.
On a positive note, he noted that Georgia’s SAT scores are now above the national average and assistant superintendent Michael Williams later told the board that SAT scores in Madison County are 80 points higher than they were last year. Williams attributed the higher scores to students being offered more rigorous AP classes.
McCannon also told the board that the combined millage rate in 2002 was 18.2, whereas now it is 16.99. “Taxes are now less than they were 15 years ago, despite austerity cuts, furlough days (etc.) in the school system over the years,” he said. He commended the BOE for not only keeping taxes down, but also improving facilities in the meantime.
Williams told the board that the culinary arts program in the college and career academy is working with the county extension office to host an inaugural Madison County Local Harvest Banquet on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 6:30 p.m. in the culinary arts lab. He also said a College and Career Fair will be held on the afternoon of Nov. 9 in the high school gym.
Eighth grade teacher Melody Christian was awarded a $2,000 Bright Ideas grant from Jackson EMC for her introduction to digital technology class.
Williams said the fall Special Olympics will be held Wednesday, Oct. 26.
Williams also noted that October is “National Bullying Prevention Month” and said that all schools would be participating in various anti-bullying activities and lessons during the month.
PERSONNEL RECOMMENDATIONS
The board approved the following personnel recommendations at its meeting Oct. 11.
Colbert – They accepted the resignation of SPED parapro Claudia Roberts.
Comer – They granted a week’s leave without pay for teacher Elizabeth Whieldon, granted intermittent FMLA as needed to teacher Melanie Ingram and granted medical FMLA to parapro Pam Chambers.
Danielsville – They hired Allison Workman as a kindergarten parapro.
Hull-Sanford – they hired Robin Epps as an SPED parapro and granted leave without pay for kindergarten teacher Leigh Ann Bishop.
Ila – They granted leave without pay for counselor Tanya Hill and kindergarten teacher Mallory Miller and granted several days of medical leave without pay for principal Amanda Wommack.
MCMS – They granted intermittent FMLA to parapro Cecilia Matthews and to teacher Franleata Sorrells-Blackmon.
They also added a $257 corrected supplement for wrestling coach Eric Berryman.
MCHS – They hired Paula Calloway as the principal’s secretary to replace Johnnie Duncan, who retired. They granted medical FMLA to teacher Susanna Arnold and parapro Lisa Osburn. They added additional hours to parapros Aubrey Bullock and Deborah Callahan. They also changed parapro Lisa Osburn’s hours from 7 hours to 6.5 hours per day.
Transportation – They granted medical leave to bus driver Sheryl Clayborn; they hired Robin Hendrix as a call-in sub bus monitor; hired Debroah Brooks as a full time sub driver and hired Linda Doss as a call-in sub driver. They also changed Candida Osburn’s position from a full-time SPED monitor to a full-time driver and hired Debbie Brown as a call in sub driver. They also granted leave without pay for bus driver Terry Herring.
Nutrition – They hired Lacey Kirk as a middle school food assistant to replace Jennifer Sorrow. They also hired Emily Porter to replace Aprilla Hankins as a high school food assistant and hired Martha Wilson to replace Sonya Hibbett as a Hull-Sanford food assistant.
