NICHOLSON - Kenneth Mitchell Howington, 83, died Wednesday, October 19, 2016, at Gentiva Hospice IPU at Athens Regional.
Mr. Howington was born in Nicholson, the son of the late, Otha and Callene Elizabeth McWhorter Howington. Mr. Howington was retired from the University of Georgia, member of Nicholson Baptist Church, a convention singer, and a United States Army veteran of the Korean War.
Survivors include his wife, Johnnie Loggins Howington, Nicholson; daughter, Melody Sayer, Athens; sisters, Pat Ayers and Onelia Wallace, both of Nicholson; one granddaughter; and two great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Friday, October 21, at 11 a.m. from Nicholson Baptist Church with the Rev. Troy Herbert officiating with the interment following in the Nicholson Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday, October 20, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Kenneth Howington (10-19-16)
