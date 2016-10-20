Meadows: Sign variance ‘opens Pandora’s Box’

Memorial Park Funeral Homes will get two signs – one for its funeral service, another for its special events – but one town official said that may set a dangerous precedent.
Chris Meadows, a member of the Town of Braselton Board of Zoning Appeals, voiced his concerns during the board’s Thursday meeting and made a motion to deny the request, which failed for lack of a second.
Jack Frost, owner of Memorial Park, purchased the Braselton-Stover House property earlier this year. He plans to convert the historic house to a funeral home and continue to hold special events in the facility behind the residence.
Meadows questioned Frost on why the business should be granted relief from the one-sign rule.
“Let me ask you a question,” said Frost. “If your daughter was going to be married and you’re going to have out-of town guests and they’re trying to find the location of where the wedding’s going to be and the first thing they see is ‘Memorial Park East Funeral Home,’ it’s going to be a turnoff.”
See the full story in the Oct. 20 issue of The Braselton News.
