Man arrested after fighting with Braselton bartender

Thursday, October 20. 2016
A man was arrested last week after arguing with a Braselton bartender about cutting him off from drinking. Tyler Michael Clark is facing charges of disorderly under the influence following the incident.
Officers with the Braselton Police Department were called to the Grand Hickory Drive restaurant on reports of a fight. A man was standing to the side, holding Clark while waiting for the police to arrive.
See the full story in the Oct. 20 issue of The Braselton News.
