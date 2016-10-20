Tommy Sanders (10-17-16)

COMMERCE – Tommy Sanders, 60, died Monday, October 17, 2016, at his residence.
Mr. Sanders was born in Commerce, the son of the late Robert Lee Sanders, Jr. and Grace Mason Sanders. He was a house painter.
Survivors include a brother, Bobby Sanders, Statham.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 22, at the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with Dr. David Bowen officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
