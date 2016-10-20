LULA – William Johnny Aikens Jr., 66, passed away Thursday October 20, 2016.
Mr. Aikens was born in Jackson County, the son of Lizzette Aikens and the late William Johnny Aikens Sr. He served in the United States Army and National Guard for 33 years and later worked as a correctional officer for Lee Arrendale Institute. He was a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church.
Survivors in addition to his mother include his wife, Patricia White Aikens, Lula, son and daughter-in-law, Patrick and Renee Hill Aikens, Lula, granddaughters, Brynn Aikens, Drew Aikens; and siblings, Mary Rhodes, Margaret Brookshire, Kenneth Aikens, and Cheryl Bryson.
Funeral services are scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, October 22, at Pine Grove Baptist Church. The body will lie-in-state from 12 until 1 p.m. at the church. The Revs. Jamie Smith and Ernie Bryson will officiate. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, October 21, and 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Ward’s Funeral Home, Gainesville, in charge of arrangements.
William Aikens Jr. (10-20-16)
