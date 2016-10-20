BY SHARON HOGAN
News-Journal Reporter
The Statham City Council approved the 2016 millage rate at the meeting on Tuesday.
The net millage rate was approved at 5.133 mills for 2016. This is down slightly from a net millage of 5.777 for 2015.
In other business at the meeting, the council approved an amendment to the city’s yard sale ordinance to designate the code enforcement officer to issue permits, instead of the city clerk.
Approval was also given for a change in the location of the city’s gravity sewer line project.
Council approved running the line along Highway 316 and Bethlehem Road.
There were some complications with a property owner along the route originally approved.
Planning director Randy Gordon said the new route would save the city around $100,000 in total costs.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at the monthly meeting:
•the council waived the first reading of an amendment to the city’s alcohol ordinance dealing with distance requirements from schools and church buildings, based on changes in state law.
•the council agreed to collect toiletry items for the 57th annual Georgia Municipal Association Mayor’s Motorcade that takes place in early December.
Items can be dropped off at Statham City Hall.
•the council welcomed Jeremy Bernius, a junior at Bethlehem Christian Academy, to observe the council proceedings. Bernius is interested in local government, Mayor Robert Bridges told the council.
Statham approves millage rate
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry