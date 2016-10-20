Auburn public works director retires

Posted by
BarrowJournal
Thursday, October 20. 2016
BY SHARON HOGAN
News-Journal Reporter

David Hawthorne, Auburn public works director, tendered his retirement, effective immediately, to the Auburn City Council during a called meeting on Monday.

Following an almost two-hour closed session, the council unanimously approved Hawthorne’s retirement effective immediately.




In the next order of business when the meeting was re-opened to the public, the council approved the appointment of city administrator Ron Griffith as acting public works director.

In the final vote of the night, the council unanimously approved eliminating the position of public works administrative assistant, currently held by Charlotte Ewing, effective immediately.
