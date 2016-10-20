Early morning fire destroys home in Barrow County

A fire destroyed a home in the 1300 block of Etheridge Drive in Barrow County early Wednesday morning.
According to a Barrow County Emergency Services news release, communication officers received a call at 1:50 a.m. reporting the fire. The single-story structure was “fully involved,” Capt. Scott Dakin said, adding crews had to fight the fire from the outside.
Two adults were displaced as a result of the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
