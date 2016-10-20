Jackson County taxpayers should be receiving their tax bills soon following action by the board of commissioners.
And some taxpayers could see a slight drop in their taxes after the BOC lowered millage rates last week.
The board dropped the millage rates by .1 mill. The incorporated rate is 11.11 mills while the unincorporated rate is 9.6 mills. The county’s tax digest went up about six percent this year.
Jackson County tax commissioner Candace Taylor announced Monday that tax bills would be in the mail by the end of this week.
The county’s overall FY2017 budget is up 2.3 percent over the 2016 budget. All county employees are getting raises next year.
Debt service payments will make up 24 percent of the county’s spending next year.
City Levy To Be On Same Bill
Commerce taxpayers will notice that their city tax bill is included on the county bill. The Commerce Board of Education dropped its maintenance and operations tax rate from 19.845 last year to 19.139 this year and kept its bond tax rate at three mills. The Commerce City Council kept its rate the same as last year at 4.02 mills.
Tax bills to arrive soon
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry