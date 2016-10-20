Softball Raiders fall in first round of state tourney

Madison County’s softball team was knocked out of state this past week, falling to Ridgeland in two games.
Raider head coach Ken Morgan said his squad will have some big shoes to fill with five seniors gone from the 2016 squad: Kelsey Wood, pitcher; Kirsten Casper, center field; Courtney Weldon, catcher; Ashtyn Bray, third base.
“We will need our underclassmen to step up and fill those spots,” said Morgan.
Those seniors started the past two years and made the state playoffs. The coach had good things to say about each senior.
“Kelsey did a great job all year of keeping hitters off balance and kept us in the game with her ability to spot and spin the ball and possessed a great changeup,” said Morgan. “She battled and always kept her composure under fire.”
Wood led Madison County with a 12-10 record, 1.908 ERA, with 50 strikeouts in 124.2 innings pitched.
The coach said Casper was the team’s “catalyst on offense.” Casper batted .352 with seven RBIs.
“She would get on and steal second and sometimes third to really jump start our offense, she was a tough out at the plate and used her speed to put pressure on the defense and played a great centerfield,” said Morgan.
The coach said Weldon “did a super job handling the catching duties.”
“Our pitchers throw a lot of drop balls and she was excellent in blocking and receiving, getting a lot of strikes for our pitchers,” he said. “She had several big hits in games and led the team in RBI with 15.”
Morgan also praised Bray.
“Ashtyn played the hot corner and did a good job there for the last three years,” said the coach. “She has made a lot of great plays and been a great team leader. She got hot and had a nine-game stretch of hitting over .400 in the middle of region play.”
Emily Austin also powered Madison County at the plate, hitting .420 with two doubles, two triples and 13 RBIs.
Morgan said he feels the team has some strong returning players for next year.
“We have a good nucleus of players returning to battle for spots and some newcomers could play a big role next season,” said the coach. “We are expecting our underclassmen to continue to improve in the off season and step up their games for next year.”
Karissa Embry and Naomi Cowart will return as seniors in the circle. Mallory Smith, Olivia Montgomery and Austin saw a lot of action in the infield, with Kennedy Dixon and Carly Damron “ready to step in and contribute,” said Morgan. Hayleigh Turner, who also played first base, Sarah Johnson, Anna Grace Johnson, Lauren Griffeth, Laken Minish and Laney Bales will return in the outfield.
“We want to thank our fans and sponsors who work so hard and contribute so much to the Red Raider Softball program,” said Morgan.
State recap:
Madison County saw its season come to an end last Wednesday in round one of the state playoffs in Rossville. The Raiders finished their season with an overall record of 15-16.
The Ridgeland Panthers took the best-of-the-three game series, winning game one 1-0 and game two 15-1. In game one, the Panthers tossed a no hitter against the Raiders and took advantage of six errors to post a deciding seventh-inning run to win the game.
Kelsey Wood was the tough luck loser in the circle pitching 6.1 innings allowing the one unearned run while yielding just five hits.
The Panthers carried the momentum into game two and ran away with the game, rallying for seven runs in the sixth inning to seal the deal. Ridgeland scored four runs in the fourth and three in the fifth before the sixth-inning explosion. The Raiders’ lone run came in the fourth inning on an error that scored Sarah Johnson.
A host of Raiders finished game two with one hit each, while Wood and Karissa Embry teamed up in the circle. Wood pitched 3.1 innings allowing five runs on seven hits and Embry finished the duties working 2.1 innings allowing six runs on four hits.
