Rickey Griggs (10-18-16)

ATHENS - Rickey Leon Griggs, 71, passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2016.
He was born in Birmingham, Ala. on September 2, 1945 and was a member of Attica Baptist Church in Athens (Jackson County). Mr. Griggs was a retired worker from UGA and worked as a bus driver for the Jackson County School System for many years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Guinell Griggs.
Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Teresa Griggs; daughter, Karen Carnes; grandsons, Kyle Vinings and Jaden Carnes; granddaughter, Kensley Carnes; great-granddaughter, Kylie Vinings; sister and brother-in-law, Diane and James Kinley; brothers and sisters-in-law, David and Sang Sun Griggs, Charlie and Ellen Griggs; and a cousin that was raised and loved as a brother, Danny Fleming; and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 29, at 2 p.m., at Attica Baptist Church. The family will receive visitors at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Building Fund of Attica Baptist Church, 4352 Lebanon Church Rd., Athens, GA 30607.
Online condolences may be offered at www.bernsteinfuneralhome.com.
Bernstein Funeral Home, Athens, is in charge of arrangements.
