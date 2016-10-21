‘Buster’ Cleveland Jr. (10-20-16)

ALTO - Louie William “Buster” Cleveland, Jr., 83, passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2016.
Mr. Cleveland was born on January 14, 1933, in Atlanta, the son of the late Louie William Cleveland, Sr. and Virginia Schmid Cleveland. He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert H. Cleveland; and three grandsons, Cody Cleveland, Ben Kimbrell, and Chris Chapman. Mr. Cleveland was a University of Georgia graduate with a Master’s Degree in Education. He was a United States Marine Corps veteran having proudly served his country during the Korean Conflict. He also taught at the Naval Air Technical Training Center in Jacksonville, Fla. He served on the Georgia State Board of Technical and Adult Education for eight years. Buster was Vice President of Cleveland Electric Company with 40 years of service as well as Past President of the Southeastern Chapter of Electrical Apparatus Service Association. Mr. Cleveland was a member of First Baptist Church of Cornelia and past treasurer of Men’s Ministries.
Survivors include his loving wife of 64 years, Anita Smith Cleveland, Alto; daughters and sons-in-law, Jill and David Chapman, Milledgeville, and Holly and Mark Murphy, Cumming; son and daughter-in-law, Vann and Kathy Cleveland, Atlanta; and four grandsons, Taylor Cleveland, Bart Kimbrell, Shane Murphy, and Kyle Murphy.
Funeral services are scheduled for 1 p.m. on Sunday, October 23, , at Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Steve Doran officiating. A private interment will be held at Yonah Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Cornelia, P.O. Box 96, Cornelia, Georgia 30531.
Those wishing to express online condolences to the family may do so by visiting www.whitfieldfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel, Baldwin.
