A Jefferson area woman reported her estranged husband for watching pornography in front of her children after the juveniles started behaving sexually with each other.
The woman reported enticing a child for indecent purposes to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office last week. The incident reportedly occurred at a Windy Hill Road, Jefferson, residence.
The woman said her seven-year-old son has been making “hunching and humping” motions on his nine-year-old sister. When asked where they learned that, the children said it was from movies their stepfather had watched in front of them.
For the full report of incidents and arrests by the Jackson County Sheriff's Office and the Commerce Police Department, see the Oct. 19 issue of The Commerce News.
Man watches porn with his kids
