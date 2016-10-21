Bridge repairs continue, I-85 lane closures planned

Posted by
BraseltonNewsTODAY
Friday, October 21. 2016
Repairs to the Jesse Cronic Bridge will cause lane closures on the interstate.
Traffic will shift on I-85 Southbound on Oct. 21 at 8 p.m., between State Route 53 and SR 211. Crews will be working nightly to repair the beams that were previously damaged in an accident.
Repairs are expected to be complete by the end of November, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.
Right lane closures are expected until Monday. The left lane is expected to be closed from Monday through Wednesday as crews pave a lane on the inside of the road shoulder.
"Paving the inside shoulder of I-85 Southbound will allow traffic to shift (using the shoulder) while repairs take place over the interstate," according to the GDOT.
