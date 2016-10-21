Apartment request deferred again

Friday, October 21. 2016
Developers have again deferred a zoning request that would allow construction of an apartment community in Braselton. Wilwat Properties' request to rezone 27.94 acres near Publix on Hwy. 211 will not be heard by the Braselton Planning Commission until Nov. 28.
The property is part of a larger planned development, which was intended to be fully commercial. Wilwat needs a zoning change to allow the 367-unit apartment community.
This is the second deferment the group has requested after the proposal apparently sparked concerns of residents.
See the full story in the Oct. 27 issue of The Braselton News.
