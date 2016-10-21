'Bicycles, Brews & BBQ Festival is Saturday

Posted by
CommerceNewsTODAY
Friday, October 21. 2016
The Commerce Downtown Development Authority will host the inaugural Bicycles, Brews & BBQ Festival Saturday, Oct. 22, in the new parking lot off Cherry Street (across Sycamore Street from City Hall).

The event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., will feature a variety of barbecue offerings to sample, live music, face painting, funnel cakes, craft booths, inflatables, jams and jellies, bread, Christmas items and other activities.

A $10 wristband will entitle individuals to sample barbecue from 10 teams. Participants will vote on a “people’s choice” barbecue favorite of briskets, which will be announced at 3 p.m.. In addition, judges will award first through third-place cash prizes to teams based on judging of ribs and chicken. As of press time, 10 booths had signed on to compete in the barbecue contest.

Wine and beer will be available from restaurants adjacent to the site.

Although the festival starts at 10 a.m., there will be a Nightmare on Elm Street Metric Century charity bike ride starting at 8 a.m. Participants will have three choices of rides, 15 miles, 30 miles and 62 miles. Registration is $40, and each rider will receive a T-shirt.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.