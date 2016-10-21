'Bicycles, Brews & BBQ Festival is Saturday

The Commerce Downtown Development Authority will host the inaugural Bicycles, Brews & BBQ Festival Saturday, Oct. 22, in the new parking lot off Cherry Street (across Sycamore Street from City Hall).
The event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., will feature a variety of barbecue offerings to sample, live music, face painting, funnel cakes, craft booths, inflatables, jams and jellies, bread, Christmas items and other activities.
A $10 wristband will entitle individuals to sample barbecue from 10 teams. Participants will vote on a “people’s choice” barbecue favorite of briskets, which will be announced at 3 p.m.. In addition, judges will award first through third-place cash prizes to teams based on judging of ribs and chicken. As of press time, 10 booths had signed on to compete in the barbecue contest.
Wine and beer will be available from restaurants adjacent to the site.
Although the festival starts at 10 a.m., there will be a Nightmare on Elm Street Metric Century charity bike ride starting at 8 a.m. Participants will have three choices of rides, 15 miles, 30 miles and 62 miles. Registration is $40, and each rider will receive a T-shirt.
