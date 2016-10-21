— See the Oct. 27 print edition of The Madison County Journal for more coverage.
The Red Raider football team took one step closer to the playoffs Friday, defeating North Oconee 26-14 on Homecoming.
Madison County (6-2, 1-2) now needs to win one of its final two games to clinch a playoff berth. The Raiders also guaranteed themselves a winning season Friday after finishing with just one win last year.
Madison County scored on its first two possessions, once on a five-yard run by David Metts and then on a 17-yard run by Andre Witt, whose score was set up by Levi Larkins’ onside kick. Larkins recovered his own onside kick at the North Oconee 49 yard line to give the Raiders good field possession.
The Raiders threatened again late in the quarter driving down deep into Titan territory, but the drive stalled after a fourth-down pass from Metts fell incomplete.
North Oconee cut the lead in half with a six-yard touchdown run to open the second quarter, but Madison County answered, with Metts scoring from 11 yards out on a quarterback keeper with 5:21 left in the half. Larkins’ point after failed, but the Raiders enjoyed a 13-point lead at the intermission.
Madison County then crowned Julia Hix as Homecoming Queen and Taylor Andrews as Princess.
North Oconee took the game’s first possession of the second half but fumbled the ball right into the hands of Colby Smith who ran in for a 40-yard touchdown.
Madison County attempted a two-point conversion but failed. North Oconee posted a final touchdown with 9:05 left on a 46-yard pass play.
Madison County will close its home season Friday night versus Oconee County at 7:30.
Raiders down North Oconee on Homecoming
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry