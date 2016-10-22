For the first time since the 2011 season, the Banks County Leopards’ football team will be dancing in the state playoffs.
The Leopards (4-4, 3-1 Region 8-AA) clinched their playoff spot Friday night with a 42-21 victory at home on Senior Night.
The Leopards now play for seeding over their final two games. If they win both, they will be a No. 2 seed and would host a first-round playoff game in the Class AA state playoffs.
The Leopards’ final two games are on the road in Putnam and Elbert counties.
“Big win, we had to have it,” head coach Josh Shoemaker said. “That was a game we thought we could win and we could compete in, I knew we could. We had to win the game and that’s exactly what we did.”
Shoemaker credited turnovers at the right times helped propel the team to victory.
“Big win for us on Senior Night,” he said.
The defense and special teams wreaked havoc on Social Circle, creating four turnovers: three fumbles and one interception.
“It was big for our kids, for the defense (and special teams) to get some turnovers to keep us in the game,” Shoemaker said.
Quarterback Griffin Goodwin put together a strong performance in what could be the final game of his career at Banks County. Goodwin passed for 182 yards and tossed two touchdowns. He also caught a 19-yard touchdown.
Goodwin said the team’s main goal this season was to make the state playoffs.
“This feeling, it’s awesome,” he explained. “I can’t wait till the playoffs but right now we just have to think in the moment, soak it all up and get ready for next week.”
He called winning on a Senior Night a “big deal,” because it may be the final home game of 2016.
“It means a lot to me and it means a lot to all the players,” he said. “We lost Senior Night last year and it was a big deal to those seniors.
“I just wanted to win this week. It feels good.”
Goodwin praised the defense and special teams for their performance as well.
Wide receiver Kayne Berryhill caught four passes for 83 yards to lead the Leopards’ receiving corps. Wide receiver Bryce Bennett caught four passes for 44 yards and one touchdown.
Tight end Nate Galloway hauled in one catch for 41 yards and a touchdown.
Running back Clayton Dykhouse helped the offense on the ground, rushing for 95 yards on 22 carries and two scores. He also threw for a score.
After punting on the first possession, the Leopards’ offense started rolling on the second possession as Goodwin connected with Berryhill three times, the last of which was an 18-yard completion that Berryhill fumbled at the Redskins’ 21-yard line.
But Jeffrey Straub scooped up the fumble and took it to the end zone to give the Leopards a 7-0 lead with 3:58 left in the opening quarter.
After a missed 36-yard field goal on the Leopards’ next possession, Social Circle got on the board with 7:35 left in the second quarter to tie the game at 7-7.
The Leopards responded with a touchdown of their own as Dykhouse broke loose on a 17-yard run to score the first of his two touchdowns and propel the Leopards ahead, 14-7.
On the ensuing kickoff, a Redskins’ fumble was recovered by the Leopards at the 19-yard line. They only needed one play as trickery in the form of a halfback pass saw Goodwin on the receiving end of pass from Dykhouse to vault the Leopards ahead by 14 points, 21-7.
“We practiced it all week, so I was pretty prepared for it,” Goodwin said about catching a touchdown. “I never thought I would score on it like that. It was awesome. It was cool, especially on Senior Night, so I’ll remember that forever.”
The Leopards missed a field goal at the end of the half and the score remained 21-7.
Social Circle fought back and tied the game at 21-21 in third quarter, returning the second-half kickoff for a touchdown and scoring on a 3-yard run.
The Leopards got the go-ahead score with 5:58 left in the third quarter when Goodwin connected with Galloway on a 41-yard touchdown strike to regain the lead, 28-21.
Dykhouse bumped the lead to 35-21 when he scored his final touchdown on a 3-yard run with 2:11 left in third quarter.
The Leopards’ final score came when Goodwin found Bennett for a 13-yard touchdown with 9:32 left in the game, setting the score at 42-21.
