Big 2nd quarter propels Tigers past Indians, 56-20

The Commerce Tigers’ football team received a shock from Towns County in the first quarter Friday night at home.
But the team quickly rebounded in the second quarter and didn’t take its foot off the gas until the end.
The Tigers trailed 20-14 after the first quarter but a fumble return by Cole Chancey and a second stop on defense gave them a 35-20 halftime lead and Commerce prevailed, 56-20.
“My hats off to Towns County,” head coach Michael Brown said. “They do a really good job coaching their kids.
“They had a really good plan coming in. Their kids played hard and executed. They got us on a few plays. Our kids did a good job of not panicking. They settled down and we made a few adjustments and we played a lot better after that.”
Commerce (6-2, 5-2 Region 8-A) allowed 188 total yards in the first quarter but held Towns County to 47 total yards in the second quarter and 64 yards in the second half.
The Tigers’ offense was steady all night with a total of 358 yards, with 129 and 110 yards from Chancey and Will Thomas, respectively. Chancey had five total touchdowns: three rushing and two on defense.
Chancey had a lot to say about how the team played Friday.
“It all starts up front. This offense takes all 11,” he said. “One player messes up and it messes up the plan. Everyone got their jobs done tonight and it was a successful night.
“We started slow and had a few difficulties but we rebounded. The coaches got us right, put us in the right position and we executed in the second half.”
Towns County opened the game with an 80-yard touchdown run by Kobe Denton but he left the game due to an asthma attack. Towns missed the point-after kick and settled for a 6-0 lead.
Commerce countered with a 43-yard run by Chancey to take a 7-6 lead.
Quarterback Trent Bradshaw led the Indians downfield with a pair of long passes and a 4-yard touchdown run to retake the lead for Towns County. They failed on the two-point conversion and led 12-7.
Commerce then went on a 79-yard, Will Thomas-heavy drive. Thomas had a 43-yard run to set up a first-and-goal. Lane Sorrow threw a 9-yard pass to Kyre Ware to regain the lead, 14-12.
Then, Russell Cox put Towns County back out in front with a 58-yard touchdown run. Bradshaw completed a pass to get the two-point conversion, setting the score at 20-14.
Will Thomas took off for a 48-yard run to take Commerce from their own 34-yard line to the Towns County 18-yard line. Two plays later Sorrow scored from five yards out to take a 21-20 lead that the Tigers never relinquished.
Towns County’s ensuing possession ended with the scoop-and-score touchdown by Chancey, extending the Tigers’ lead to 28-20.
The Tigers’ defense made the first three-and-out of the game and Chancey scored on a 46-yard run to give the Tigers a 35-20 lead at halftime.
By the time Commerce scored with a couple of short runs from Chancey and Austin Brock, the outcome was no longer in doubt.
A second scoop-and-score touchdown by Chancey in the fourth quarter was icing on the cake in the Tigers’ 56-20 win.
Big 2nd quarter propels Tigers past Indians, 56-20
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry