Jefferson 24, St. Pius 0: Dragon defense stuffs St. Pius

Jefferson’s defense ensured a happy homecoming.
The Dragons (7-1, 3-0) shut out St. Pius and its triple-option attack 24-0 win Friday at Memorial Stadium, holding the Golden Lions (0-8, 0-3) to a mere 63 yards of total offense.
“Coach (Tom) Parker and his staff did a great job all week with the game plan and challenging our kids to play assignment football, and they played as disciplined as we could play,” coach Ben Hall said.
After giving up two first downs on St. Pius’ first possession, Jefferson allowed just one first down and 37 yards the rest of the way.
“We’ve been focusing all week since Monday just to read keys and everyone stick to their assignments,” said Zack Boobas, who led Jefferson with seven tackles.
With the Dragons playing suffocating defense, their offense was sufficient enough to earn the team’s fifth-straight victory.
Jefferson led 17-0 at the half after a Hayden Kilgore field goal and touchdown runs from quarterback Colby Clark of 10 yards and five yards. Colby Wood added a one-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
Wood led Jefferson with 80 yards rushing on 19 carries. Clark added 77 yards on 14 carries.
The Dragons finished with 200 yards rushing against St. Pius’ stout defense. Jefferson, however, turned the ball over twice.
“We’re going to improve there, but I’m proud of them,” Hall said. “It was a physical ball game. I think the kids agree now that this was the most physical team we’ve seen since Thomson. They played a physical ball game, and our kids responded well.”
Jefferson rotated quarterbacks with Clark going 2-for-6 through the air for 13 yards, and Bryce Moore throwing for 61 yards on 4-of-5 passing.
Clark, a freshman, played both ways Friday, starting at both quarterback and linebacker.
“Colby Clark played defensively at outside linebacker again, and did a fine job there, and Bryce came in and made some throws,” Hall said. “He took advantage of the opportunity. We’re going to keep both guys greased up and ready to go.”
St. Pius, though winless, came into this matchup a dangerous team. The Golden Lions, who won 10 games last year, nearly knocked off Oconee County last week. Boobas said the Dragons were prepared.
“We were super focused,” he said. “They probably have the hardest schedule in 4-A right now, playing some of the best teams. So the record didn’t matter. We knew they were a great team and they had great players. We had to be ready to come out and show what we had.”
Hall praised his team’s focus in this game against a traditional Atlanta-area power.
“Our kids know the tradition behind that program,” Hall said. “They know it’s a storied program. They were going to play with a lot of pride and they were going to play a very physical ball game, so our kids prepared well this week mentally.”
Jefferson’s win sets up a battle of region unbeatens next week at Memorial Stadium as the Dragons host Stephens County (7-1, 3-0), which downed Oconee County 16-9 Friday.
