Enjoy 'Coffee With a Cop' Wednesday

Continuing its effort to reach out to the public, the Commerce Police Department will hold another “Coffee With a Cop” event.
The event will be held at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at the Railroad Cafe, located on Ila Road at the corner of South Broad Street Extension. Citizens are invited to join officers of the department for an informal gathering over coffee, giving citizens a chance to interact with officers, ask questions and make suggestions.
The event (and the coffee) is free.
“We would like for everyone to come out and share a cup of coffee with our officers and have a conversation about whatever they might have on their mind,” explained deputy police chief Ken Harmon. “We have a great time at these events and we receive valuable feedback from the citizens that helps us to steer their police department in the direction that they desire. “
