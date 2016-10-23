BUFFINGTON: Trumpite: Muslims are ‘rats’ who need to be killed

The United States is fraying. This election cycle has unleashed an angry flood of hate that this nation hasn’t seen since Bull Conner sent attack dogs on black children in Birmingham during the Civil Rights movement.
As the election heads into its final three weeks, there is open talk of violence. Some Donald Trump supporters have called for an assassination if Hillary Clinton wins. Others speak of “revolution” if Trump doesn’t win.
Trump himself has only fed the frenzy by claiming the election is “rigged.” Never before in modern history has a major presidential candidate sought to undermine the nation’s democratic election system in such a manner.
All of this was predictable. For over a year, Trump has whipped up fear and hatred among his diehard followers. From calling Mexican immigrants “rapists” to threatening to ban people from the U.S. because of their religion, Trump has painted a dark picture of America that is far removed from the reality. His propaganda has frightened many of his followers who now believe the world will end unless Savior Donald gets elected.
Still, I was shocked over the weekend during a Facebook exchange with a local community man who is a huge Trump supporter.
During a back and forth about the arrest of three men in Kansas who planned to blow up a housing complex of Muslim Somali immigrants, my Facebook correspondent said the three wouldn’t be convicted because they were “entrapped” and that “they are the shock troops for things to come.”
I replied that he couldn’t justify murdering people just because of their religious beliefs.
He responded with the following, quoted in full from his Facebook comment:
“Mike why not debate in an open public forum. I have first hand dealings with muslins and can tell you what they think and how they will act when they reach a critical mass. You were raised in a rural county , but not in the country. If you ever heard of having a rat killing??? Well when rats are in numbers to be a problem you have to go out and get rid of all of them, that includes males females and all little rats, because we all know a little rats grows up to be a big rat and then the problem starts again.”
I had to read that three times. I couldn’t believe this man actually compared Muslims to “rats” and that they should be murdered.
That children ¬— “little rats” — should be murdered.
Vile.
Disgusting.
Deplorable.
I will only identify this man as “LP” here. He’s known in the community, a former military man and a self-proclaimed Christian.
And yet he openly calls for murdering men, women and children who have done nothing wrong simply because they have different religious beliefs than he does.
In a follow-up comment, LP doubled down by saying Muslims in America have four choices:
“1) disavow 2) convert to another belief system 3) leave 4) die....”
In other words, the U.S. should ethnically cleanse Muslims from our soil, religious freedom be damned. This is how Trump is “going to make America great again?”
LP’s comments sound very similar to how Hitler felt about Jews:
“Nature is cruel; therefore we are also entitled to be cruel. When I send the flower of German youth into the steel hail of the next war without feeling the slightest regret over the precious German blood that is being spilled, should I not also have the right to eliminate millions of an inferior race that multiplies like vermin?”
The first thing you do when you want to murder people because of their religion or ethnic background is to dehumanize them. Call them vermin, or rats. Make them appear as animals, not as human beings.
Hitler did that to Jews and the German people went along.
Trump is doing that today. He is dog whistling to people like LP that it’s OK to hate and spew venom.
Disgusting. LP and others of his ilk are no better than Hitler’s SS.
This is the Trump effect at its worst. The political atmosphere has been poisoned by Trump to such an extent that people now openly spew this kind of garbage on social media and they’re not embarrassed.
LP is proud of his stand and challenged me to debate him in the town square.
No thanks; I don’t want to be on any stage with a man who endorses murdering children.
I don’t want to share the stage with an American ISIS, a thug who believes ethnic cleansing is the American way.
Sadly, LP’s feelings are probably shared by many other Trump followers in this community, which is a Republican stronghold. Even worse are those who might disavow murder, but who will stay silent in the face of this kind of hatred. Few are willing to face the wrath of friends and family by questioning the hatred Trump has created.
I will likely get calls and emails from people supporting LP’s call to murder, but few will respond condemning him. That’s how far our nation has drifted during this election.
Americans have to make some difficult decisions. For legitimate reasons, many don’t like Hillary Clinton’s policies and find her untrustworthy.
Yet the other major choice is a despicable man who questions the fundamental integrity of our election system and who is emotionally unstable.
Neither choice is good. Both candidates are extremely flawed.
But only one candidate has cultivated fear and stirred ethnic hatred.
Only one candidate is a demagogue who has tainted the soul of this nation with a dark stain of extremist Nationalism.
LP’s call to murder Muslims in the U.S. is revolting, but his beliefs are increasingly becoming a subtext of Trumpism.
No matter what the outcome, this election could lead to bloodshed. People could die because of the ugly, hateful atmosphere Trumpism has created.
If that happens, all of those who stood by silent amid the hatred will deny any culpability.
“We didn’t know,” they will say. “It wasn’t us.”
But they, too, will have blood on their hands.
It’s time for civilized Americans to speak out against people like LP whose soul has gotten lost in the flood of hatred that is washing over our political landscape.
Silence is acquiescence.
Mike Buffington is co-publisher of Mainstreet Newspapers. He can be reached at mike@mainstreetnews.com.
