THOMPSON: A new beginning and thoughts on the election

The past six months have been somewhat of a whirlwind for me.
In early April, Debbie Burgamy, publisher of the now former Barrow County News, called and offered me the opportunity to become the newspaper’s new editor.
It was the next logical step for me: a chance to start a path toward an editing career and a chance for my wife, son and me to get back to her hometown of Athens.
I was learning new things every day about a wonderful small, but bustling, Barrow County.
Three months after I started that job, we were acquired by this company and merged with The Barrow Journal. It was a challenging transition for everyone involved, but I think we’ve all come out with a healthy perspective and been able to blend together the strengths of both papers.
I will always be proud of the work we were doing with the old paper, and now I’m excited to continue building on the award-winning tradition set forth by this publication.
We may have undergone some personnel changes, but our commitment to providing one of the most essential public services to this community remains unchanged.
I am grateful to Mike and Scott Buffington for trusting me to lead this paper when Chris Bridges, the man who built it from the ground up, announced he was leaving to pursue other professional opportunities.
Chris himself was a tremendous help in getting me ready for this latest transition.
Believe it or not, newspapers still have a vital role to play in society.
We seek to be the eyes and ears of a community and a watchdog to make sure the decision makers are doing right by you and your tax dollars.
“The media” often gets a lot of flack from the public — some legitimate, some not so much. But it’s worth repeating that media is needed to ask tough questions in order to ensure a healthy society.
I believe that newspapers have an especially strong future in smaller communities like this one, and we will remain committed to providing you with necessary journalism while also celebrating the stories of the everyday people who make this community special.
Election time is coming
If you want to talk about a media circus, we’re now less than three weeks away from Election Day, and it can’t get here soon enough.
This year’s presidential election, which I saw the first half of up close and personal as a reporter in South Carolina, has long been a mind-numbing exercise where celebrity, gossip, bombast and mostly empty promises have invaded the country’s conscience, and what should be the real issues of the campaign have largely taken a back seat.
I’ve always considered myself political and engaged, but not partisan. So, it probably shouldn’t come as a surprise that I have a genuine distaste for the way politics work a lot of the time and how both our major parties are constantly being usurped by partisan hacks who can’t stand to have their worldview challenged on anything.
The election between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton has angered many people but also, unfortunately, made Americans angry at each other. The choice seems like no real choice at all, and the only substantial argument I hear for either of them on a regular basis is they’re less evil than the other one.
I’ve written before that it’s time for Americans to move beyond the “lesser of two evils” complex. We need to demand new leadership and new vision, an entirely new way of thinking and doing things.
We need to vote for people with honesty and integrity and who uphold a commitment to country over political party.
Sure, that’s easier said than done, but we all can do better than the choices we now have in front of us.
Even if you’re completely disgusted with the entire process like I am, it’s still important to get to the polls on or before Election Day.
Early voting here in Barrow County is now open, and we have three locally contested races along with other state-level races that will help dictate our future.
The more local the decision-making is, the more it will affect your day-to-day life.
Your vote will still count.
Scott Thompson is editor of the Barrow News-Journal. You can reach him at sthompson@barrowjournal.com.
