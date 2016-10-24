Man captured after assaulting officers

A Hull man being sought on multiple charges after fleeing a police checkpoint was captured with the help of the U.S. Marshal’s office and the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office at a Watkinsville address Oct. 13.
Jeremy Kent Ramsey, 38, was taken into custody without incident 11 days after he knocked down four deputies as he fled the scene. He was charged with four counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, fleeing or attempting to elude, reckless driving, failure to obey stop sign, four counts of willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer, weaving over the roadway and laying drags.
Madison County Sheriff’s investigator Jimmy Patton said the U.S. Marshal’s Office obtained information on his use of cell phones and used that to track him to a home off Hwy. 441.
Patton said he and other officers were able to arrest Ramsey without incident and take him to the Madison County Jail where he was booked.
Ramsey fled the checkpoint at a five-way intersection at Seagraves Mill Road during the early morning hours of Oct. 2, knocking down several police officers as he sped off. None of the officers were seriously injured, Patton said.
A passenger of Ramsey’s, James Clay Smith was taken into custody at the checkpoint on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. Another passenger, Kelsey Jermain Gresham, who fled with Ramsey was found later and charged with obstruction.
Another man, Charles Elic Watkins, who allegedly gave false witness statements to officers, was later charged with false statements or writings, concealing facts or fraudulent documents in matter of government, hindering apprehension or punishment of a criminal, tampering with evidence, Patton said.
