NICHOLSON - Betty E. Brock, 78, died Saturday, October 22, 2016, at Athens Regional Medical Center.
Mrs. Brock was born in Atlanta, the daughter of the late Emmett and Mildred Matthews Evans. She was a member of Victory Baptist Church and was a librarian at Nicholson Public Library.
Survivors include her husband, Marvin (Odene) Brock, Nicholson; sons, Darrell Brock and Dennis Brock, both of Nicholson; daughter, Donna Compton, Comer; grandchildren, Casey Brock, Marley Vaughn, Shannon Anderson, Derrick Brock, David Brock, Bobby Compton, Jesse Compton and Brock Compton; and eight great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 25, at the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Rev. Donald Wilson officiating. Interment will follow in Howington Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday, October 24, from 5 to 8 p.m.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Betty Brock (10-22-16)
